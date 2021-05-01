Hagen Engler
1 May 2021
News
Like children, may we have the humility to learn from our parents

Hagen Engler

Perhaps we may somehow gain the humility to learn from our forebears, Hagen Engler writes, as he hopes society can adjust its value systems.

Picture: iStock
I am fortunate enough to be on holiday eGqeberha this week, reacquainting myself and my lovely daughter with my home town. This has meant hanging out with rare and special childhood friends, and experiencing some very obvious expressions of the circularity of time. Without consciously trying to, my old friend Cliffie and I have found ourselves precisely recreating scenes from our past. But this time we do it with our children standing in for us, putting a next-generation spin on things. This has been the case with an afternoon on the trampoline, trips to traditional surf spot The Fence on...

