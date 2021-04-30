Cape Town still trying to figure out reason for its smelly water

News24 Wire

The City of Cape Town is conducting water sampling and “strategically flushing the system”, amid concerns regarding the quality of the water on the Atlantic Seaboard and the City Bowl.

On Thursday, the City reiterated its precautionary advisory for residents in these areas to not consume tap water, following complaints of an earthy, metallic taste.

“Testing is ongoing,” the City said in a statement.

Boiling the tap water in order to drink it is also not recommended.

Locals have been urged to rather collect water from standpipes, installed along Beach Road, for domestic consumption.

On Wednesday night, the City said its water and sanitation and health departments were investigating complaints related to an unusual smell and taste of municipal tap water along the Atlantic Seaboard.

Tests

At the time, it advised residents in Camps Bay, Sea Point and Fresnaye to refrain from consuming tap water, until further notice.

Initial results from water samples had been expected to be available by Thursday morning.

The mayoral committee member for water and waste services, Xanthea Limberg, told News24 on Thursday that scientific services undertook additional tests and the City “should get feedback a bit later”.

Cape Town’s ward councillor, Ian McMahon, said the problem seems to have been isolated around the Atlantic Seaboard and Green Point, but didn’t affect the CBD too much.

“The community (and my home) were affected with a cut in water as a pipe in Ocean View Drive was repaired, which was done quickly. However, we did have two to three days of brownish-tinted water. There are also reports of a metallic taste in the water.”

University of the Western Cape chemistry department professor, Leslie Petrik, said she was unsure why the incident should be confined to the CBD and Atlantic Seaboard because she did not know how its water reticulation system is connected.

“An unusual taste and smell in water is often ascribed to Geosmin [naturally occurring organic compound], and this is purportedly the problem, according to the City.”