Daily Covid-19 update: 1,086 new cases identified, 3 provinces record no deaths

As of Thursday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,579,536 with 1,086 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.
46 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 13 from Eastern Cape, 11 from Free State, 14 from Gauteng, 2 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 3 from Northern Cape and 3 from Western Cape.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 54,331.
Recoveries now stand at 1,504,426 representing a recovery rate of 95%.
A total of 10,625,030 tests have been completed with 23,137 new tests conducted since the last report.
Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 307,591.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 29 April.
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 29, 2021