News
Covid-19 | News
Thapelo Lekabe
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
30 Apr 2021
9:48 am

Daily Covid-19 update: 1,086 new cases identified, 3 provinces record no deaths

Thapelo Lekabe

Recoveries now stand at 1,504,426 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

File picture. A Covid-19 patient waiting to be admitted at the field hospital by the entrance to Steve Biko Academic Hospital, 11 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As of Thursday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,579,536 with 1,086 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

46 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 13 from Eastern Cape, 11 from Free State, 14 from Gauteng, 2 from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), 0 from Limpopo, 0 from Mpumalanga, 0 from North West, 3 from Northern Cape and 3 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 54,331.

Recoveries now stand at 1,504,426 representing a recovery rate of 95%.

A total of 10,625,030 tests have been completed with 23,137 new tests conducted since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccines that have been administered stands at 307,591.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

Biden demands to know Covid-19 origins within 90 days
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Level 2 lockdown loading: 3 rules that could change
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

NEWS

Cracks beginning to show in SA's vaccination data system
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

NEWS

Covid-19 update: 3084 new cases recorded in SA
15 hours ago
15 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

Biden demands to know Covid-19 origins within 90 days
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Level 2 lockdown loading: 3 rules that could change
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

NEWS

Cracks beginning to show in SA's vaccination data system
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

NEWS

Covid-19 update: 3084 new cases recorded in SA
15 hours ago
15 hours ago