While President Cyril Ramaphosa might have admitted to the failures of cadre deployment at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, his testimony was vague and non-specific in order to avoid discrediting the ANC and implicating himself, said political analysts.

Ramaphosa is this week taking the stand as ANC president before the commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to answer questions under oath about his oversight role during the alleged state capture years.

In his testimony, he has thus far defended the ANC’s cadre deployment policy, saying the party views the practice as consistent with principles of fairness, transparency and merit.

“Cadre deployment cannot be faulted in principle – it is a common feature of democratic practice around the world. But we would concede that there are weaknesses in its practical implementation that make the case for greater clarity, both within political parties and the state,” he said.

While evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius SC cited statistics which showed that roughly a third of senior managers employed in public service were unqualified, Ramaphosa said they would not “take those people out” and that the ANC would correct that by training civil servants.

Service delivery record and SOE performance tell a different story

The current state of state-owned entities (SOEs), however, is a clear indication of the failures of cadre deployment, despite its purpose being to drive the vision of the ruling party, political analyst Levy Ndou said.

“Our SOEs are on their knees because of the people who were deployed by the ANC to run them. Why are we angry with cadre deployment? Because the ANC has deployed people without proper qualifications and skills to run municipalities. That is where we have serious issues with cadre deployment.

“If deployees were performing well, we were going to say that the ANC has been able to identify the right people to occupy these positions and that is why SOEs are performing well,” Ndou said.

Implicating the ANC would implicate himself

Ramaphosa’s testimony is, however, strategic, as it is deliberately vague, in order to avoid the risk of implicating himself and the party, political analyst Andre Duvenhage said.

“The problem is if he is implicating the organisation, in a way he is implicating himself as a leader. He is being careful, vague and not specific… I think it’s a tall order to implicate himself and the organisation.”

But there was at least action behind Ramaphosa’s public utterances of fighting corruption, unlike “no action” from his predecessor Jacob Zuma, Ndou said.

“Check the speeches by Zuma – in his speeches he always spoke about the fight against corruption but no action. At this stage now, you are finding the ANC putting a hard stance to say members in positions of responsibility who are charged with a serious offence must step aside. I think that is the difference.”

