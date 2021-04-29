Government car used in mall robbery recovered by police

Siyanda Ndlovu

Polo Vivo not reported to have been stolen positively linked to robbery.

KZN police are puzzled how a car belonging to a government department was used in a jewellery store robbery at Pavilion shopping centre in Westville, Durban on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, police were patrolling on Harry Gwala Road when they spotted a vehicle on the street with its doors left wide open.

Upon investigation, the car was linked to a robbery at the Pavilion shopping centre. Police have so far recovered two cars used in the robbery during which an undisclosed amount of jewellery was taken from Narandas Jewellers.

“One car, a Polo Vivo, belongs to a government department and the other one, a Peugeot, was reportedly hijacked in Umbilo last month,” Mbhele said.

The Polo was not reported to have been stolen.

Mbhele said police were alerted to a robbery on Wednesday afternoon in which multiple gunshots were fired.

“The complainant says that on 28 April 2021 at 5.40pm she was performing her duties with her colleague in a jewellery store at a shopping centre in Westville when they were accosted by three armed men.”

Mbhele said the suspects assaulted the two, demanded the safe keys and took a bag containing various jewellery.

She said a security guard noticed what was happening and confronted the suspects.

“A shootout ensued between the guard and suspects,” Mbhele said.

“A civilian was shot in the crossfire. He sustained a gunshot wound to his right knee and was taken to hospital for medical attention.”

“One employee sustained assault wounds to the body and face. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.”

“Charges of robbery, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder were opened at Westville police station for investigation,” Mbhele said.

The guard was not injured.