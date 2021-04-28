SIU investigates R27 million Ekurhuleni waste collection contract

Siyanda Ndlovu

Corruption-busting unit has been given powers to subpoena bank statements and cellphone records, search and seize evidence, and interrogate witnesses under oath.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the nod for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) go ahead with investigations into the procurement of 200 portable three-wheeled motorised waste collection vehicles contract by the city of Ekurhuleni and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The contract was awarded to Enviro Mobi to the value of more than R27 million in 2017.

According to the SIU, the city further appointed Enviro Mobi in October 2018 to supply a further 70 three-wheel vehicles at a contract price of R7.8 million

The unit said investigations would focus on establishing and recovering financial losses that may have been suffered by the government.

“Furthermore, the SIU will investigate any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by contractors, employees or officials of the institutions; or the suppliers, service providers or any other person or entity, relating to the allegations of corruption and maladministration,” reads the SIU statement.

It said Ramaphosa’s proclamation authorises the corruption busting unit to unleash all its legislative powers to subpoena bank statements and cellphone records, search and seize evidence, and interrogate witnesses under oath.

“Where criminal conduct is uncovered during investigations, the SIU will bring the matter to the attention of its partners National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), as well as the Hawks in the South African Police Service (Saps) for further action.”

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandille Masina quickly turned to Twitter to reply to the SIU announcement and said the municipality would cooperate with the investigations as it has nothing to hide.