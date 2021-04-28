Drive-by shooting leaves brother and sister wounded in Durban

Citizen Reporter

The attackers continued firing at the victims until their car veered off the road and hit a wooden electricity pole before coming to a stop.

The family of a brother and sister who were injured in a drive-by shooting in Verulam north of Durban believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

A 31-year-old panel beater was travelling to Verulam with three members of his family when a white Chevrolet Aveo hatchback overtook their vehicle and, without warning, opened fire on them.

The gunmen fled the scene.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) several spent 9mm cartridges were recovered from the scene.

Rusa said brother was injured by the gunfire and the sister jumped out of the car while the other two were unhurt.

“The injured male was treated for a gunshot wound to his face while his sister was transported to the hospital for blunt force trauma she suffered from the fall. Their dad and uncle were not injured.”

Verulam police declined to comment but The Citizen understands a team has been dispatched to the scene to gather more evidence.

It is not clear if the victims will be opening a case with the police.