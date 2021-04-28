Steenhuisen calls on Ramaphosa to ‘distance’ himself from ANC ‘lies’

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

DA leader says this is not the time for the president to focus on the unity of the ruling party.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa takes the hot seat at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture today, South Africans have questioned whether he will drop bombshells or deliver an address.

Ramaphosa will testify before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the president of the ANC.

The ANC is not corrupt in itself, said Ramaphosa in his opening remarks, and that an important aspect of the ANC’s approach to corruption is recognising the extent to which some leaders are complicit in corrupt actions.

But his remarks have already left South Africans questioning whether the president will spill the beans on ANC activities.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa in the hot seat at Zondo Commission

Will Ramaphosa choose ANC unity over justice for South Africa?

ANC leaders have echoed each other’s sentiments on the importance of unity in its structures, but DA leader John Steenhuisen says this is not the time to focus on ANC unity.

Attending the proceedings, Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa “didn’t drop from Mars, he was there during the time he now terms as ‘the nine wasted years’. Today he must account for his role.”

“Today will expose that President Ramaphosa … was there during the Zuma years, he sat back and took no real action to protect SA from state capture.”

Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa must “social distance” himself from ANC “lies” and choose South Africa.

“Ramaphosa has for years shielded Zuma from accountability, voting against motions of no confidence in Parliament while presiding over the ANC’s cadre deployment committee responsible for hand picking cronies to serve in public office without merit.”

“President Cyril Ramaphosa” is dominating social media trends as South Africans voice their opinion of the his appearance so far.

One important trick to watch out for as president Ramaphosa continues with this testimony is the attempt to generate 'plausible deniability' for the ANC at an organisational level. The ANC is NOT a victim of "covert" corruption. It is an ENABLER of OVERT corruption. — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) April 28, 2021

Today’s testimony is not about how much you like President Cyril Ramaphosa. It’s about holding the ANC accountable as an institution for decades of deceit and destructive corruption. And that accountability must be pursued unapologetically and aggressively. #StateCaptureInquiry — Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) April 28, 2021

Who else here feels like President Cyril Ramaphosa is here to give more of a speech rather then testify before the commission? pic.twitter.com/iDG1AFnYYn — Frank Lucas (@Dman_zn) April 28, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa is giving a lengthy monologue on the principles the ANC should have followed – but long ago abandoned in favour of pure greed & cadre deployment without merit. ???????? — Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) April 28, 2021

Am I hearing an admission of guilt already from President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding state capture? #StateCaptureInquiry #StateCapture — Nkosikho Holose (@NkosikhoHolose) April 28, 2021

It seems like President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to feed the nation with ANC ideals & dodge stating what he knows or did regarding #StateCapture .

It could be another boring week ahead.???????? — JB_Maverick (@JB49482674) April 28, 2021