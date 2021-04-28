UPDATE: 20 on the run after brazen gang attack on police vehicle in KZN

Siyanda Ndlovu

'At the moment police have managed to recapture 22 prisoners.'

Twenty-five prisoners have now been recaptured in KwaZulu Natal after a police vehicle was brazenly attacked by an armed gang in Pietermaritzburg.

“This now brings the number of prisoners who are still on the run down to 20,” said Police spokesperson Captain Jay Naicker.

“They were part of a group of 45 inmates who were being transported from New Prison to the magistrate’s court,” said Naicker.

Naicker said a police vehicle was blocked by gunmen with AK 47s on the train bridge in Edendale on Wednesday.

He said a manhunt had since been launched.

ALSO READ: Video of inmates assaulting official ‘all an act’, says DCS

“Six of the prisoners who made their escape have since handed themselves over at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court,” Naicker said.

“At the moment police have managed to recapture 25 prisoners and 20 are still on the run.”

*This is a developing story and more information will be updated as it becomes available