More EFF in Mandela than Ramaphosa, says Malema

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The ANC is responsible for the basic services that black people lack today because of corruption, he said.

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa for the conditions black people still live in 27 years into democracy.

Addressing his party’s Freedom Day celebration at the Saulsville Arena in Attridgeville, Malema said black people were not heard in South Africa because they have nothing.

“When black people speak and make input in this country, they are treated like those family members who are sent to get water, while rich family members make decisions,” he said.

“When black people make an input, they’re asked who they are and how much they will contribute. Which tax will you pay? What do you have? That’s how we’re being treated; we have nothing, we have no land, no education, no power at all.”

Malema said the party’s event was not a celebration, but “a meeting of survivors” who witnessed fellow South Africans dying in their numbers.

“They said we must wash our hands, but with what are we going to wash our hands with, when we don’t have water? And without washing hands we survived and are here today.”

“We saw many of our people dying along the way, not because they were reckless or not complying, but because there was no water to wash hands. There was no soap or sanitiser. There was nothing.”

He further criticised Ramaphosa for not doing enough to help black people. According to the EFF leader, even former president Nelson Mandela used to complain about white dominance in the country.

“There is EFF in every black person, even in Mandela. He used to complain about white dominance of the economy and the land. I’m not sure if Ramaphosa has EFF in him. I don’t see any smallest EFF in Ramaphosa. I see everything white in Ramaphosa.”

[WATCH ????]: There is EFF in every Black person even in Mandela. He used to complain about white dominance and the land. There is EFF in every Black person except for Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa is everything white and his job is to assist white people. #EFFFreedomDay

“They stole the little that we had and ate it with their kids, wives and husbands. Even their concubines have gained weight because of stolen money meant for our people.”

The EFF called on the elderly to stop enabling corruption by continuing to vote for the ruling party.

“The people who are selling us out today are our grandfathers and grandmothers. They are the ones who are keeping these people in government. The ANC has admitted the youth vote for the EFF.

“They are looked after by grandfathers and grandmothers. The very same grandfathers and mothers owe electricity which the ANC switches off. They can’t afford to pay.

“But when they say by-elections are taking place, they are the first ones to go to vote for the ANC.

Dear grandfathers and grandmothers, are you not feeling sorry for your children? You are sitting with children who went to school but are unemployed.

“Where is your conscience? You are giving thieves an opportunity to steal the jobs of your children.”

He criticised the elderly for calling the EFF “disrespectful” and threatening not to vote for it when the party calls out ANC leaders on their wrongdoing.

“Continue voting for lies. We are not going to lie because we want you to vote for us,” he said.