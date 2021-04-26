‘Dead wife’ allegations part of succession battle, says IPHC leader

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The succession battle started when IPHC founder and leader Frederick Samuel Modise died in 1998.

Comforter Sandlana, leader of IPHC (International Pentecostal Holiness Church) Jerusalem, one of the three factions of the church, will on Monday go to the Sandton police station to “clear his name” amid fraud allegations.

This is after his estranged wife, Benedicta Sandlana, opened a case of fraud after being declared dead, allegedly to place her estate in the care of her husband as the executor.

Comforter Sandlana allegedly had a role in the death certificate issued by the Department of Home Affairs that Benedicta Sandlana had died.

It further alleged this was done to take the church property away from her personal estate.

According to IPHC Jerusalem spokesperson Vusi Ndala, the “visit” to the police station is part of Comforter Sandlana’s “ongoing efforts to clear his name amid the barrage of one-sided news reports, allegation peddling and social media rumours”.

Ndala says no one had explained to Comforter Sandlana how he was linked to Home Affairs or his “supposed control” of the department.

ALSO READ: Attack on Zuurbekom IPHC church due to succession issues – CLR Rights Commission

This, according to him, is being done to remove him from the church’s succession battle.

The succession battle started when IPHC founder and leader Frederick Samuel Modise died in 1998. His only son, Glayton Modise, then took over leadership of the wealthy mega-church until his death on 2016.

Glayton left a will of about R400 million in luxury cars, properties, investments and money. Michael Sandlana was appointed IPHC church leader.

Glayton’s sons and others have been battling for control of the church ever since.

“Comforter Sandlana has nothing to hide and he has been an exemplary public figure in South Africa over the years. In the spirit of transparency and in line with his unwavering commitment to clear the air on the widespread allegations reported in the media, Comforter Sandlana will this morning be visiting the Sandton police station where the matter was reported a few days ago,” said Ndala.

ALSO READ: Gauteng church attack suspects charged with murder

“It is unfortunate that the long-running leadership battle of the IPHC takes a new form, where Bishop Sandlana’s personal affairs are now being used to discredit and dethrone him.”

The faction of the church has also pledged its full support for its leader and said every person accused of a crime is considered innocent until proven guilty.

“Bishop Sandlana’s rights are reserved in this matter and he will oblige and cooperate fully with the relevant regulatory authorities and law enforcement agencies on this matter. Comforter Sandlana is a law-abiding citizen of South Africa, who has proudly taught his congregants to obey the authorities and respect the laws of the land, as they are themselves placed by the Lord Almighty.”