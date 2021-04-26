Elderly KZN woman mauled by her own pitbulls

Citizen reporter

It was a busy weekend for South Africa’s emergency services as multiple incidents were reported across the country.

In KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday an elderly woman was in a critical condition after being mauled by her pitbulls.

Netcare 911 responded to a dog bite callat a residence in Meerensee, Richards Bay, and found the woman had sustained traumatic injuries to her limbs, head and upper body.

“She was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and once stabilised was transported in a serious condition to hospital for further care,” Netcar said.

In the Eastern Cape, also on Sunday, an accident claimed the lives of four members of the police and another victim believed to have been in the same vehicle with the Saps officers.

According to Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, they were travelling from Engcobo on the national road to Mthatha after conducting crime prevention operation and awareness campaigns with communities and schools in Chris Hani District.

The deceased members, aged between 25 and 35, were stationed at the Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo districts.

The circumstances of the accident are being investigated. Police have registered cases of culpable homicide for investigation.

Details about the cause of the accident will form part of the investigation.

“As SAaps management we are shattered by this sad news. We do not need this and the untimely heartbreaking departure of our young, up and coming leaders has left us dumbfounded,” said provincial commissioner lieutenant general Liziwe Ntshinga.

Ntshinga will visit the affected families in the coming week.

In another incident in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning, three people were killed, while multiple others were injured in a serious collision on the N2 near Tugela bridge.

According to Arrive Alive, IPSS Medical Rescue were on the scene where a light delivery vehicle carrying employees was involved in a collision with a heavy goods vehicle.

“There are currently 27 injured on the scene, ranging from moderate to critical injuries. Three persons have sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics and rescue crews are working to manage the scene and patients,” Arrive Alive said.

The N2 southbound to Stanger is closed and medical helicopters are inbound to assist with airlifting critical patients.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde