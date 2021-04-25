Daily news update: Armed gang raids hospital, Lindani Myeni’s body returning to SA

Citizen News

There seems to be no limits to how low criminal gangs will stoop to chase their ill-gotten gains, as demonstrated by one such gang recently.

A sophisticated armed group last week forced its way into a hospital in the North West to strip it of its copper cables for the second time this month.

The Midvaal Hospital in Orkney was raided by a group of armed men, who forced their way into an unused wing, damaging a ceiling as they searched for copper cables and metal items.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday announced during a provincial Covid-19 update that slain Lindani Myeni’s body would return to South Africa on Friday.2

Zikalala said the body would depart from the US on Tuesday, and arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.

Details regarding funeral dates and memorial services will be communicated by the family, and provincial government, in due course, he added.

A “massive” manhunt has been launched by Mpumalanga police after a mother and her son were murdered on Saturday evening outside Nelspruit.

Colonel Donald Mdhluli said emergency services received a complaint on Saturday evening about an incident at Valley Farm. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son lying motionless.

The victims have since been identified as Anna-Marie Botha and Rohn Britz.

“The two seemed to have been hit with an object yet to be identified, and unfortunately, they were certified dead at the scene by the paramedics.”

A street party brazenly flouting Covid-19 regulations was disrupted by police in Braamfontein late on Saturday night.

Party goers seemed unphased as police descended on the celebrations.

Video 1/3 Massive street party in Braamfontein JHB last night. Police moved in and dispersed the crowd. pic.twitter.com/dyjFENUcXC — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 25, 2021

Mask wearing appeared to be few and far between. It is not yet clear what the party was celebrating.

With Limpopo teenager Lufuno Mavhunga having been recently laid to rest, communications and digital technologies deputy minister Pinky Kekana has warned of an increase in incidences of cyberbullying in South Africa and said children are becoming immune to violence.

Mavhunga’s bullying incident – now subject to a court inquiry – went viral before she took her own life.

A Limpopo pupil was arrested and had her case postponed after being recorded allegedly assaulting a fellow pupil outside Mbilwi Secondary School.

The minor had her assault case heard in camera, with only her parents, a legal representative and the prosecutor present.

A temporary shortage of leafy vegetables may leave consumers short a dish or two on their Sunday lunch plate, following a surplus of rainfall in the Polokwane province earlier this year.

In the last few weeks, consumers have taken to social media to ask where the tomatoes have disappeared to and have complained about not being able to find carrots, spinach or cauliflower. Prices have also been soaring.

Tomato producer ZZ2 has confirmed there is, indeed, a temporary shortage of tomatoes and other vegetables.

“Tomatoes need a lot of water. They love water, but they don’t like rain,” ZZ2 marketing manager Clive Garrett said.

“In dry conditions, tomatoes flourish, as long as you have enough water or water rivers or dams, but when you have excess rains, as we’ve had in January and February, generally tomatoes don’t thrive.”

he imminent local government elections have seen a quick rise in community engagements, street-side consultations and parking lot canvassing.

An election date announcement is expected soon. Banter and rhetoric between political glitterati will increase while, on the ground, potholes continue to spread at virus pace, power cuts from ailing infrastructure defeat business owners and ratepayers throw up their arms in disbelief that another five-year term of decay has passed.

The 2018-19 Auditor-General’s report on municipalities showed R32 billion of irregular expenditure, of which more than R11 billion was payment for goods and services not received.

