Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
25 Apr 2021
8:10 pm
News
General | News | Premium

Shortages of veggies due to too much rain in Northern SA

Marizka Coetzer

Consumers battling to find tomatoes, spinach, or carrots can blame the heavy rainfall earlier this year, but things are starting to improve.

Shop fresh vegetables and fruits. Photo: iStock
A temporary shortage of leafy vegetables may leave consumers short a dish or two on their Sunday lunch plate, following a surplus of rainfall in the Polokwane province earlier this year. In the last few weeks, consumers have taken to social media to ask where the tomatoes have disappeared to and have complained about not being able to find carrots, spinach or cauliflower. Prices have also been soaring. Tomato producer ZZ2 has confirmed there is, indeed, a temporary shortage of tomatoes and other vegetables. “Tomatoes need a lot of water. They love water, but they don’t like rain,” ZZ2 marketing...

Read more on these topics