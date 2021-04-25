Shortages of veggies due to too much rain in Northern SA

A temporary shortage of leafy vegetables may leave consumers short a dish or two on their Sunday lunch plate, following a surplus of rainfall in the Polokwane province earlier this year. In the last few weeks, consumers have taken to social media to ask where the tomatoes have disappeared to and have complained about not being able to find carrots, spinach or cauliflower. Prices have also been soaring. Tomato producer ZZ2 has confirmed there is, indeed, a temporary shortage of tomatoes and other vegetables. “Tomatoes need a lot of water. They love water, but they don’t like rain,” ZZ2 marketing...

A temporary shortage of leafy vegetables may leave consumers short a dish or two on their Sunday lunch plate, following a surplus of rainfall in the Polokwane province earlier this year.

In the last few weeks, consumers have taken to social media to ask where the tomatoes have disappeared to and have complained about not being able to find carrots, spinach or cauliflower. Prices have also been soaring.

Tomato producer ZZ2 has confirmed there is, indeed, a temporary shortage of tomatoes and other vegetables.

“Tomatoes need a lot of water. They love water, but they don’t like rain,” ZZ2 marketing manager Clive Garrett said.

“In dry conditions, tomatoes flourish, as long as you have enough water or water rivers or dams, but when you have excess rains, as we’ve had in January and February, generally tomatoes don’t thrive.”

He added they have already seen a slight improvement. “In January and February, we had more rain than we generally have in a year.”

Garrett said in the next two to three weeks the situation should return to normal.

“All salad-type, leafy-type veggies have been hit hard,” he said.

“We’ve had a shortage of broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and potatoes because of excessive rains.

“Our prices are determined by demand and supply.

“I think the supermarkets take their lead from what happens on the national fresh produce market.”

Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa said the market had already started correcting.

“There was a temporary shortage of various vegetables in the market due to unfavourable weather conditions,” Sihobo said.

He explained the slight increase in vegetable prices, especially tomatoes was due to the damage caused by the heavy rains experienced.

He added this year was a one of abundance with a record harvest of grains.

Drikus Botha, regional manager for the TLU SA in Polokwane, said the area had experience an abundant rainy season compared to previous years.

“Some places in the north-eastern parts of Polokwane recorded more than 1 000 millimetres of rain, compared to the usual 600 to 750 average millimetres per rainfall season,” Botha explained.

He said tomatoes thrived in the humidity in the sub-tropical parts of Polokwane, the biggest producer of the popular fruit.

Botha said the wet season had not only had an impact on the planting, but also the pests and plagues.

Deidre Carter, chief executive of Limpopo Agri, said a lot of farmers had suffered losses from the heavy rains caused by cyclone Eloise.

“I think only by the end of May will we see a recovery of stock on the market,” said Carter.