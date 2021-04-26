Jennie Ridyard
26 Apr 2021
Mars helicopter flight proves that sentiment can take you places

Knowing that there is a little acknowledgement of the Wright Brothers flying around on Mars, for no reason other than sentiment, warms Jennie Ridyard's heart.

This NASA photo obtained on April 18, 2021 shows the agency's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter right after it successfully completed a high-speed spin-up test, captured by the Mastcam-Z instrument on Perseverance on April 16, 2021 (the 55th sol, or Martian day, of the rover's mission). - The image has been slightly processed (stretched and cropped).A key objective for Perseverance's mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet's geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith (broken rock and dust). (Photo by Handout / NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU / AFP) / "AFP PHOTO / NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/
  There’s a lot happening on Mars at the moment – rovers, tiny helicopters, first-of-a-kinds. I wasn’t terribly interested to be honest. I mean, I can barely keep up with what’s happening in my fridge, let along on planet Earth, so I was happy to leave outer space to bigger brains. The only potential interest I had was compiling a list of people Mr Musk might like to take with him on his never-to-return space colonising mission. So I almost missed something wonderful: the Wright brothers have gone to Mars too. Yes, a stamp-sized fragment of material from the first-ever...

