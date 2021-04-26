Mars helicopter flight proves that sentiment can take you places
Jennie Ridyard
Knowing that there is a little acknowledgement of the Wright Brothers flying around on Mars, for no reason other than sentiment, warms Jennie Ridyard's heart.
This NASA photo obtained on April 18, 2021 shows the agency's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter right after it successfully completed a high-speed spin-up test, captured by the Mastcam-Z instrument on Perseverance on April 16, 2021 (the 55th sol, or Martian day, of the rover's mission). - The image has been slightly processed (stretched and cropped).A key objective for Perseverance's mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet's geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith (broken rock and dust). (Photo by Handout / NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU / AFP) / "AFP PHOTO / NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/