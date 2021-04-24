Sandton City evacuated after bomb threat

Citizen Reporter

Customers and staff from all shops have been ordered to evacuate, while police confirm the veracity of the threat.

The Sandton City Shopping Centre in Johannesburg is being evacuated, following a telephonic bomb threat late on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Twitter post by the centre the threat was received at approximately 17:35, leading to the decision the evacuate all customers from the mall.

Sandton City confirms that a telephonic bomb threat was received on Saturday, the 24th of April 2021 at 17h35. The safety and security of shoppers and tenants is of the utmost importance to Sandton City, and all security protocols have been put in place. — Sandton City (@SandtonCity) April 24, 2021

It is not yet clear who the threat came from, and whether there is any actual danger present. The police could also not yet comment on the veracity of the threat.

As a precautionary measure, the decision was made to evacuate Sandton City with immediate effect. Sandton City, together with the South African Police Service and emergency services, continue to monitor the situation closely; and all necessary precautions shall be adhered. — Sandton City (@SandtonCity) April 24, 2021

Several customers and staff members from shops in the centre have posted pictures and videos of the evacuation online.

Evacuation in Sandton City. Whats going on? pic.twitter.com/mGb0g1QGv1 — Engineer Matšhela Koko (@koko_matshela) April 24, 2021

There was a bomb threat in sandton city today we all had to evacuate ???? pic.twitter.com/XM5MPWDhhR — akilwolfpire (@akilwolfpire) April 24, 2021

OMG aleged bomb scare in Sandton City…mall being very proactive and evacuating everyone. Was so quick and well coordinated effort by the security team pic.twitter.com/j2JBzRqt8N — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) April 24, 2021

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.