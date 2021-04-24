News
24 Apr 2021
Sandton City evacuated after bomb threat

Customers and staff from all shops have been ordered to evacuate, while police confirm the veracity of the threat.

Picture: iStock

The Sandton City Shopping Centre in Johannesburg is being evacuated, following a telephonic bomb threat late on Saturday afternoon.

According to a Twitter post by the centre the threat was received at approximately 17:35, leading to the decision the evacuate all customers from the mall.

It is not yet clear who the threat came from, and whether there is any actual danger present. The police could also not yet comment on the veracity of the threat.

Several customers and staff members from shops in the centre have posted pictures and videos of the evacuation online.

 

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.