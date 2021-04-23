WATCH: BMW escapes crash seconds before disaster

Siyanda Ndlovu

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that police would be looking into the footage and proceed with an investigation.

A suspected drunk driver recently caught on camera led to frightening moments for motorists on the N1 in Gauteng. It is unclear when the footage was taken.

“I’ve communicated with the freeway unit, they don’t remember attending to this scene, but I’ll keep on checking,” Fihla said.

‘What makes it more difficult is that there is no time or dates as to when this happened.”

In the video, a Toyota Fortuner is seen weaving on the road.

First, it hits the right side barrier before it swings back into the road. A few seconds later it nearly crashes into a white BMW driving in the far left lane but luckily the BMW driver avoids the vehicle seconds before disaster.

The Fortuner swings back into the road again and moments later swerves and crashes into a pole on the side of the road and rolls.