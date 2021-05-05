Special Solidarity Fund Supplement: When we come together, we can do great things.

Citizen Reporter

For more than a year now, the conversation has been ‘Wear your mask properly, keep avoiding large indoor gatherings, keep opening windows, keep social distancing’. The latest in the Covid-19 rhetoric is ‘Let’s get vaccinated’. As the controversy around vaccinations rages on, Solidarity Fund is bringing you a special supplement in the Citizen today, addressing some of these topics and pointing out the road ahead. Click HERE to read the supplement online. Brought to you by Solidarity Fund, Citizens in solidarity.