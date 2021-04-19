Daily news update: Cape Town fire, State Capture offices burgled and elephants kill suspected poacher

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Here’s your morning news update: an easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

All University of Cape Town (UCT) students have been evacuated by emergency support staff as the fire spreads to campus.

This after a fire that broke out at Rhodes Memorial restaurant in the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) on Sunday.

The university said on Sunday afternoon that all students had been taken to safe locations.

Offices of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in Johannesburg were burgled on Saturday night.

This was confirmed by a source who wished to remain anonymous on Sunday.

“The officials are currently still trying to ascertain whether important documents relating to the commission’s work were stolen,” said the source

A suspected poacher has been found dead and his accomplice arrested while trying to flee from rangers in the Kruger National Park on Saturday.

According to spokesperson Isaac Phaahla, field rangers were out on a routine patrol at the Phabeni area when they detected incoming spoor and made a follow-up in pursuit of the suspects.

A Priest in KZN is suspected to have drowned while conducting a midnight prayer at a beach on South Beach Road, La Mercy.

Arrive Alive reported that a female who attended the prayer contacted the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Tongaat Operations Center at 01:09 on Sunday morning, stating that the Priest was swept out to sea at approximately 22:00 on Saturday night.

South African cricket was plunged back into crisis on Sunday when the country’s sports minister said he had “no option” other than to become directly involved in Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) affairs.

This could result in the withdrawing of government recognition of CSA and jeopardise South Africa’s standing in the International Cricket Council.

Max Verstappen kept his cool to claim a chaotic rain-hit Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton recovered from a rare mistake to sneak in second.

Red Bull driver Verstappen muscled past pole sitter Hamilton on the first corner at Imola to set up his impressive first win of the season.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila displayed what was a gallant fight to push Nedbank Cup champions Mamelodi Sundowns to the lottery of penalties and beat them 6-5 at Loftus Stadium on Sunday.

This was after both sides could not find the back of the net in regulation and extra-time.

TTM scored all of their spot-kicks as Downs skipper Hlompho Kekana saw his effort saved by Washington Arubi in sudden death.