Motshekga pass condolences after six learners parish in car accident in Limpopo

Siyanda Ndlovu

Six learners lost their lives on Friday when a bakkie they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a house un Vhembe district Limpopo.

The six met their untimely just a day before the burial of a 15 year old Lufhuno Mavhunga from the same district took her own life following bullying incidence at Mbilwi Secondary school.

The Basic department of education said on Sunday that the said six had hitch-hiked in a bakkie on their way home from school when the driver on the bakkie lost control and crashed into a house.

Basic department of Education Minister Angie Motshekga passed condolences to the families of the learners and the Vhembe district.

“It has indeed been an extremely difficult week for the Limpopo Province, the Vhembe district and education sector in general,” reads the ministers statement.

“Losing our children within days, young learners who had dreams and bright future ahead of them is devastating for us.”

In other news the department announced that a 15-year old learner from Edenvale High School passed away after allegedly jumping from the Boksburg Civic Centre on Friday afternoon.

It said that police were still investigating circumstances regarding the incident.