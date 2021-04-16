WATCH LIVE: Nelli Tembe’s family and friends pay tribute

Lerato Maimela

Nelli Tembe, the fiancee' of rapper AKA, is being laid to rest in Durban.

The tragic and sudden death of Nelli Tembe has left many shocked around the country after it was announced she had passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Tembe was engaged to well known artist AKA and her lobola negotiations took place in the month of March.

Nelli Tembe’s family and loved ones gathered at the Durban International Conference Centre on the morning of Friday, 16 April to celebrate the life that was Anele Tembe, and to pay their last respects.

WATCH:

The news of the apparent suicide broke on Sunday morning, after reports that police were investigating an incident at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Tembe’s family released a statement soon after the news of Nelli’s death.

The statement read: “It is with the deepest regret that we, the Tembe and Forbes families, confirm the untimely passing of our beloved fiancée, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law, Anele Tembe. Anele tragically passed on in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 11 April 2021.

“We are still in shock and are dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman, with so much life ahead of her. She had a sweet nature about her and was always nurturing to those around her.

“Her fiancé, Kiernan Forbes, is currently inconsolable and is surrounded by family and closest friends. At this hour of our grief, we humbly request that our families be given privacy and time to heal.”

The sudden death of Tembe is still unfolding.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said on Monday an inquest document had been opened, “with no new developments to report”.

Nelli’s cousin, Nondumiso Tembe posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram page for her beloved cousin. The post reads: