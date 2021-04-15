A beautiful memorial for the people's Dr: Sindisiwe Van Zyl

Lerato Maimela

South Africa has been mourning the heartbreaking death of the beloved people’s doctor, Sindisiwe Van Zyl, who passed away on 10 of April of complications associated with the coronavirus which she contracted at the beginning of the year.

A memorial service was held for Dr Sindi on Thursday 15 April. The service was opened with two hymns, one titled Joko Ya Hao which she had once posted on Twitter, asking that it should be played at her funeral.

I love this song! I’d like it to be sung at my funeral — Duchess of Healing (@sindivanzyl) February 19, 2019

The attendees at the memorial service wore pink, as this was one of Dr Sindi’s wishes. Only her closest loved ones were present at the service, while the rest of the country watched a live stream on YouTube due to coronavirus restrictions.

The memorial service proceeded with Van Zyl’s loved ones being called up, giving their own personal tributes to the beloved doctor.

Colleagues and friends remembered her as a phenomenal woman and professional in the field of medicine. They highlighted how she was always so giving of herself, time and services, also how she was “a liker of things”.

The third tribute came from Dr Sindi’s doctor and friend, Lerato, who shared how even in her moment of weakness, she did her best to extend kindness and help to those who still needed her and her compassion.

Dr Sindi’s beautiful children spoke on the amazing experiences that they shared with their mother; from watching the her favourite series together, to sneaking into her room and sleeping all together in her bed. Marnie ended off his tribute with acknowledging the amazing woman that Sindisiwe was and that he understood that “she was a good person, but all good things come to an end”.

Dr Sindi’s father, Muchadeyi Masunda, and husband Marinus also gave tributes. He said his wife was an exceptional Christian woman who truly lived a forgiving and loving life.