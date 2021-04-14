Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
14 Apr 2021
7:37 pm
News
News | Premium

Boulders Ndebele incident: Corporate and cultural confusion?

Sipho Mabena

'Don’t you think Mr Maponyane [Boulders manager] is also a victim, a victim victimiser? As a result of cultural imperialism that made its way throughout value chain?'

Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu at his home in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga. Picture: Jacques Nelles
  In a seemingly clear-cut case of corporate and cultural confusion, owners of Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand have been unable to explain why their centre manager was suspended for kicking out a man for his cultural attire. The management of Redefine Properties, Boulders' owners, was in the hot seat at the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) on Wednesday. ALSO READ: Rights Commission hears Boulders’ arguments after Ndebele garb incident This after Ndebele cultural activist Thando Mahlangu, who was in the company of his partner Nqobile Masuku, was...

Read more on these topics