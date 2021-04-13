News
News
Neo Thale
Night digital supervisor
1 minute read
13 Apr 2021
7:05 pm

WATCH: Mkhize briefs SA on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Neo Thale

Top US health authorities on Tuesday recommended a 'pause' in the use of the vaccine 'out of an abundance of caution'.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize is set to make an announcement on South Africa’s response to the United States’ temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Top US health authorities on Tuesday recommended a “pause” in the use of the vaccine “out of an abundance of caution” as they investigate any links between it and blood clots, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

UPDATE: SA suspends rollout of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

“CDC [Centers for Disease Control]  & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the FDA stated on Twitter.

Watch the briefing below, courtesy of the SABC.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

US has vaccinated half of its adults for Covid-19 - White House
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COVID-19

SA on tenterhooks as Ramaphosa meets with coronavirus council
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

NEWS

One week of Covid vaccines: What are we doing well? What can be done better?
23 hours ago
23 hours ago

INFECTION UPDATES

Covid-19 update: 2383 new cases in SA as US offers 13 million reasons to get jab
1 day ago
1 day ago


RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD

US has vaccinated half of its adults for Covid-19 - White House
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COVID-19

SA on tenterhooks as Ramaphosa meets with coronavirus council
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

NEWS

One week of Covid vaccines: What are we doing well? What can be done better?
23 hours ago
23 hours ago

INFECTION UPDATES

Covid-19 update: 2383 new cases in SA as US offers 13 million reasons to get jab
1 day ago
1 day ago