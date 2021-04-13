WATCH: Mkhize briefs SA on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize is set to make an announcement on South Africa’s response to the United States’ temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
Top US health authorities on Tuesday recommended a “pause” in the use of the vaccine “out of an abundance of caution” as they investigate any links between it and blood clots, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.
UPDATE: SA suspends rollout of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine
“CDC [Centers for Disease Control] & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the FDA stated on Twitter.