State capture pawns using race card at Eskom – analyst

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage suggests the recent move to probe André de Ruyter over racism allegations was emblematic of Eskom’s politically charged role in state capture.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: Moneyweb
  Eskom’s "captors" are playing the race-card to push "corruption busting" chief executive officer (CEO) André de Ruyter out, says an analyst. This as the National Union of Mineworkers has cast doubt on the integrity of the internal investigation the power utility is conducting into allegations of procurement irregularities and corruption against De Ruyter. But as crisis after crisis hits the company’s highest offices, political analyst Andre Duvenhage suggests the recent move by the company to investigate its chief executive over racism allegations was emblematic of Eskom’s politically charged role in state capture. De Ruyter has been accused of racism...

