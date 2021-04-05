Motorists complying as Easter weekend traffic increases back to Gauteng

As holidaymakers make their way back after the long Easter weekend, traffic authorities expected high traffic volumes weren’t as expected.

As people make their way back from various destinations, Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has urged that motorist adhere to the traffic laws.

Spokesperson for the JMPD Xolani Fihla speaking to The Citizen said they have noticed lower levels of traffic this Easter weekend than in previous years.

“As people are making their way back to various destinations around the country there has been a steady increase in traffic especially on the N1 south coming from Pretoria side and from the N1 on the Free State and Vaal side.”

He adds there has been an improvement in compliance from motorists this year and people are adhering to traffic laws. Officers are patrolling and conducting roadblocks on the N12 coming from the North West and the N3 in KwaZulu Natal (KZN).

“What we have also noticed that people coming into Johannesburg there has been a decrease in accidents and fatal accidents this past weekend.”

However, Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said he is concerned with the number of people returning and how this could impact the Covid-19 numbers. He says they expected less interprovincial travel because of lockdown regulations and the associated risks of the coronavirus.

#N1Roadblock Mamabolo says he is concerned by the number of cars coming into Gauteng this morning because it could spike #covid19 numbers. pic.twitter.com/MTOtCyxgbX — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) April 5, 2021

Whilst in KZN, Durban Metro Police Spokesperson, Senior Superindent Parbhoo Sewpersad said traffic has picked on Monday on the main highways such as N3 with about 2,500 to 3000 vehicles passing every hour near the Pietermaritzburg toll plaza.

“Motorists have been compliant but what I can say is that when there were accidents on the freeway, ill-discipline drivers would make a U-turn on a national freeway.” He says this was not necessary as traffic was flowing despite there being a few fatal accidents due to reckless driving.

As with every holiday period, there is an increase of visitors to the province and a mass exodus, Sewpersad says some drivers were not complying as there were still far too many cases of drunk driving.

35 drivers were arrested for drinking and driving and from 16 March over 30,000 fines handed out during numerous roadblocks.

Sewpersad stressed that motorists need patience on the roads even during roadblocks.

