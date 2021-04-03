Easter long weekend in jail for 7 arrested during Ekurhuleni roadblocks

Seven people were arrested in Ekurhuleni when the city kicked off its Easter holiday intensified roadblock mission.

In the operation between 08:00 and midnight on Thursday, officers seized narcotics, issued 255 traffic fines, and impounded three unroadworthy motor vehicles on Shamrock and Pretoria roads.

“During the operation, the MMC was approached by concerned members of the community where houses suspected to be storing narcotics were identified.

“Five (identified houses)… were visited and found abandoned where R600 worth of dagga were [sic] uncovered, planted in three (3) of the yards,” Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said in a statement on Friday.

In addition, at 11:50 in the Wattville informal settlement, the EMPD Drug Enforcement Unit Crew arrested a 47-year old caught with 37-and-a-half Mandrax tablets worth R2 900, following a body search.

Between 12:00 and 13:05, two men, aged 26 and 35, were apprehended after authorities frisked them at the Actonville hostel on Singh road and Slovo Park informal settlement.

“Officers uncovered 12x packets of nyaope, 5x ziplocks of crystal meth, 1x half, and 4x full mandrax tablets valued at R2 600. The nabbed trio facing charges of possession and possible dealing in illicit substances were [taken] to Actonville police station,” Mokheseng said.

Lastly, between 18:00 and midnight, EMPD arrested four motorists who were allegedly intoxicated.

Operations were ongoing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.