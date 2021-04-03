News 3.4.2021 10:09 am

Easter long weekend in jail for 7 arrested during Ekurhuleni roadblocks

News24 Wire
Easter long weekend in jail for 7 arrested during Ekurhuleni roadblocks

Picture File: A police roadblock on the M2W in Johannesburg, 6 April 2020. The police are conducting roadblocks to ensure that only essential services are on the roads during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Neil McCartney

EMPD arrested four motorists who were allegedly intoxicated.

Seven people were arrested in Ekurhuleni when the city kicked off its Easter holiday intensified roadblock mission.

In the operation between 08:00 and midnight on Thursday, officers seized narcotics, issued 255 traffic fines, and impounded three unroadworthy motor vehicles on Shamrock and Pretoria roads.

“During the operation, the MMC was approached by concerned members of the community where houses suspected to be storing narcotics were identified.

“Five (identified houses)… were visited and found abandoned where R600 worth of dagga were [sic] uncovered, planted in three (3) of the yards,” Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said in a statement on Friday.

In addition, at 11:50 in the Wattville informal settlement, the EMPD Drug Enforcement Unit Crew arrested a 47-year old caught with 37-and-a-half Mandrax tablets worth R2 900, following a body search.

Between 12:00 and 13:05, two men, aged 26 and 35, were apprehended after authorities frisked them at the Actonville hostel on Singh road and Slovo Park informal settlement.

“Officers uncovered 12x packets of nyaope, 5x ziplocks of crystal meth, 1x half, and 4x full mandrax tablets valued at R2 600. The nabbed trio facing charges of possession and possible dealing in illicit substances were [taken] to Actonville police station,” Mokheseng said.

Lastly, between 18:00 and midnight, EMPD arrested four motorists who were allegedly intoxicated.

Operations were ongoing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Where to go, what to do, and what to eat this Easter long weekend 2.4.2021
Transporting alcohol banned for the long weekend 1.4.2021
Eggciting things to do in Gauteng this Easter weekend 31.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Proteas Rassie: ‘The bowlers fought brilliantly, it just didn’t go our way’

Africa France’s Total shuts gas plant after Mozambique jihadist attacks – sources

Columns Has Ramaphosa tasted blood while dealing with Ace?

Celebs & viral WATCH: Where to go, what to do, and what to eat this Easter long weekend

Eish! Easter alcohol transport: Did NDZ ban booze movement? No, but yes…


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition