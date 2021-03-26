Veteran news anchor Jeremy Maggs resigns from eNCA

Veteran news anchor Jeremy Maggs has resigned from eNCA.

In a communique to employees on Friday, it was announced that Maggs had resigned and that his resignation had been accepted. It was effective immediately.

Maggs has been in the media industry for over 30 years.

eNCA’s managing editor, John Bailey, confirmed the resignation to News24 and said there was nothing more outside of the communique the broadcaster would say at this point.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Maggs steps down as eNCA acting editor-in-chief

In February last year, Maggs stepped down as editor-in-chief at the broadcaster after occupying the post for 12 months.

“I’ve been stressed and unwell for some time and I’ve made this decision in my own best interests and that of the station,” Maggs said in a joint statement with eMedia at the time.

Maggs could not immediately be reached for comment.

News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.