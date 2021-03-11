How Siyabonga Gama met the Guptas

Former Transnet boss Siyabonga Gama described on Thursday 11 March how he met Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.

Testifying at the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture, Gama spoke about how he was later lured to the Gupta Saxonwold family compound, registering displeasure at being invited to a business meeting at a private residence.

Led by the commission’s evidence leader Anton Myburgh on how he was introduced to Tony Gupta, Gama said it all began at the office of Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh.

“At Transnet, we had an entity called Regiments Capital and McKinsey, helping us with operational issues to increase capacity – like the reengineering of the Maputo Corridor which had many trucks,” explained Gama.

“On occasion I met a fellow by the name of Mr Salim Essa, who was part of Regiments, through Mr Singh. Mr Essa tried to call me several times.

“In October or November 2015 he called me and agreed we would meet at an address he provided, which turned out to be the Gupta residence. At that venue, I met with Mr Essa, who waited for me outside and we went into something like a boardroom. Someone introduced himself as Tony Gupta, later known as Rajesh.

“Rajesh said they had been following my career and said I had done well in the company.

“He said they owned businesses and were looking into cooperation with Transnet. He said would could meet later.

“What annoyed me was that I thought I was to meet Essa at his offices. I expressed my dissatisfaction at being ambushed to be brought to someone’s home.”

Essa allegedly explained this away by telling Gama how important the Guptas were.

“He said it was an influential family that wanted to do business.”

