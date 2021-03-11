Courts 11.3.2021 11:27 am

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama takes the stand at Zondo

Brian Sokutu
Former Transnet group CEO Siyabonga Gama. Picture: ANA

Commission evidence leader, senior counsel Anton Myburgh says they won’t deal with anything to do with locomotives today. Cross examinations will focus on four other areas.

Siyabonga Gama, former Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) CEO and later group CEO of Transnet, this morning took the stand at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture with commission evidence leader Anton Myburgh spelling out the four areas in which Gama will be cross examined.

According to Myburgh these include:

  • Examination on parts of the Fundudzi forensic investigation into Transnet transactions.
  • Gama’s reinstatement at Transnet.
  • The R95.5 million Transnet deal with General Nyanda Security (GNS) at the end of 2007.
  • McKinsey assistance to Gama completing his MBA.

“The parties have reached an agreement to the effect that we will ring-fence evidence in relation to locomotives,” Myburgh said.

“We are talking about the acquisition of locomotives as well as any transactional advice agreement and also relocation. Effectively we won’t deal with anything to do with locomotives today.”

“The agreement is that an affidavit will be put in by next week Friday.”

The commission heard that Gama intends to cross examine Driver 2 and Chris Todd, a director of law firm Bowman Gilfillan.

Todd previously told the commission that GNS was awarded a one-year contract in 2007, with Gama having approved the contract when he was still the chief executive of TFR.

The hearing continues.

