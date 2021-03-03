WATCH LIVE: Nzimande and Mkhize briefing on the latest regarding SA’s Covid-19 variant

Higher Education, Science and Innovations Minister Blade Nzimande and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will be announcing the new information on the latest news about the locally dominant Covid-19 variant.

Government’s work with local scientists from the KwaZulu-Natal Research Informatics and Sequencing Programme (KRISP) detected a new Covid-19 variant, dubbed 501.Y.V2 late last year.

The new variant has a number of mutations on its spike protein, increasing the efficacy of the virus to infect humans and could possibly escape the vaccine.

The briefing will outline the increased transmission of the virus and whether reinfection can occur.

Watch the briefing below, courtesy of the SABC.

