Chief Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko to be laid to rest on Tuesday

The funeral service for the late Chief Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko will be held on Tuesday, the KwaBhaca Great Kingdom has announced.

Diko, the husband of suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, passed away at an Eastern Cape hospital on Sunday following a short illness.

In a statement on Wednesday, the KwaBhaca Great Kingdom said the funeral service would be held at Elundini komkhulu in KwaBhaca, formerly Mount Frere.

“The programme will start at 9am. Ingonyama Madzikane II will be buried at Encunteni grave site,” said royal family spokesperson Lumko Mtimde.

The service will be available on different online and other media platforms.

Mtimde said on Friday there would also be a drive-through at the Elundini residence to ensure adherence to Covid-19 regulations.

“An online memorial service to accommodate stakeholders will be on Saturday, 27 February 2021,” he added.

Most South Africans will remember the late chief from the controversial R125 million tender his company was irregularly awarded last year by the Gauteng health department to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).

This led to a public outcry and investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which saw health MEC Bandile Masuku fired.

The Presidency also announced that Diko would face an internal disciplinary process for failing to disclose all her financial interests.

