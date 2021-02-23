News 23.2.2021 11:52 am

Storm causes power outages around Johannesburg

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Picture: iStock

At the same time faulty traffic lights in several parts of the city resulted in heavy road congestion.

Metro utility City Power was conducting repairs on damaged infrastructure on Tuesday morning after heavy rain caused power outages around Johannesburg.

The Johannesburg Metro Police department deployed officers to the most congested intersections where traffic lights  were out.

“There are more intersections than officers we can deploy, so we have sent officers to the busiest intersections the JMPD has been made aware of through the public and media. When traffic lights are out and officers are not deployed, motorists are asked to use those intersections as four-way stops,”  JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told The Citizen

Repairs to the lines were on track in Mayfair following storm damage. Picture: City Power

Several repairs were under way  following damage to the tower and 88kV line at Fordsburg Mayfair substation.

A feeder board at the Mayfair substation remained off on Tuesday affecting the following areas:

  • Mayfair
  • Crosby
  • Micor Industrial
  • Paarlshoop
  • Homestead Park
  • Crown
  • Amalgam
  • Langlaagte
  • and their extensions and surrounds

The repairs were expected to be finished by early Tuesday evening after which power would be restored, Mangena said .

Similar repairs were being done following storm damage at the Halfway Gardens substation in Midrand affecting Halfway Gardens, Vorna Valley and Midridge Park.

Outages were also being attended to at the Parkhurst substation due to a tripped distributor affecting Linden. Parkhurst, Blairgowrie, Victory Park, Pine Park and surrounds.

simnikiweh@citizen.co.za

