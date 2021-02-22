News 22.2.2021 12:48 pm

Condolences pour in for Khusela Diko after husband Chief Madzikane II dies

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Condolences pour in for Khusela Diko after husband Chief Madzikane II dies

Khusela Diko. Picture: Twitter

The tragedy was confirmed by the KwaBhaca Great Kingdom who announced that the traditional leader had passed away while in hospital in East London following a ‘short illness’. 

Messages of support were pouring on social media for presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko following the death of her husband Madzikane Diko II on Sunday.

The death was confirmed by the KwaBhaca Great Kingdom which announced the traditional leader had passed away in hospital in East London following a “short illness”.

ALSO READ: Diko family waiting for autopsy into Chief Madzikane II’s sudden death

“ISizwe samaBhaca and the Royal family are still coming to terms with this shocking and painful loss of our beloved father, son and husband and will make further announcements once the Kingdom has finalised the funeral arrangements,” said royal family spokesperson Lumko Mtimde in a statement.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support and grief since the news of His Majesty’s passing first became known. We thank you for keeping the family and iSizwe samaBhaca in your thoughts and prayers during this time of grief.”

Khusela Diko’s name was trending on Twitter with users passing on their messages of support to the bereaved families.

READ NEXT: Truth needed on Diko involvement

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Diko family waiting for autopsy into Chief Madzikane II’s sudden death 22.2.2021
Khusela Diko’s husband, Chief Thandisizwe Diko II, has died 22.2.2021
Gauteng ANC postpones Diko and Masuku’s disciplinary hearing 16.1.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Through the looking glass of a social worker during Covid-19 

Breaking News Zuma’s long-awaited day in court finally set

Eish! Helen Zille: I did not put microchip in man’s brain

matric Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked 

matric Where to apply for bursaries and scholarships for 2021


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition