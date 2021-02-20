News 20.2.2021 03:56 pm

President visits families of 4 boys who died in sinkhole

News24 Wire
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Cyril Ramaphosa’s visited the families of four boys who died after they fell into a hole in Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Thursday to visit the families of four boys who died after they fell into a hole along Borcherds Quarry Road near the N2 freeway in Cape Town last week.

Ramaphosa’s visit followed that of Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu last week.

The president said he was saddened by the tragedy. He said State Security Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa had advised him during discussions to visit the families.

“I am happy that ministers Zulu and Sisulu did arrive to see you along with deputy minister Kodwa. I am sorry that I couldn’t come earlier but we had a lot of work to do. So after we were done with Parliament’s work, we got a chance to come see you today. I was deeply hurt after hearing about the deaths and asked myself who would have killed these young boys with such bright futures ahead of them… this was an unusual occurrence,” Ramaphosa said.

He urged the families to adhere to Covid-19 protocols during burials, adding that their immediate needs ahead of the burials were being addressed.

The bodies of the boys – Azola Quweni, Axolile Mabangula, Ivakele Kalikopu and Nqabayethu Mlaza – were retrieved by emergency services from the hole. They were aged 11 to 13.

During her visit, Zulu pledged support from Sassa for the families, most of whom are unemployed. She said the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government should take responsibility for the tragic incident.

