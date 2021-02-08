News 8.2.2021 10:36 am

Is Oscar’s Pistorius’s time in prison coming to an end?

Marizka Coetzer
Is Oscar’s Pistorius’s time in prison coming to an end?

Oscar Pistorius cries while seated in the dock during the verdict in his murder trial in Pretoria, 11 September 2014. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA/Pool

Correctional Services says parole is not guaranteed, adding that it is a privilege that must be earned.

Days before the eighth anniversary of the death of model Reeva Steenkamp, rumours have surfaced that her killer and ex-boyfriend Oscar Pistorius’s days are numbered behind bars.

Reports have been making the rounds that the convicted former Paralympic athlete has two years left to serve before he is eligible for parole.

It was reported over the weekend that Pistorius would be eligible for parole in March 2023, after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) failed to account for “time served” when Pistorius had his charge upgraded from culpable homicide to murder in 2017. It did not consider that Pistorius had already served more than 500 days behind bars.

If true, Pistorius could be released 10 years after the Valentine’s Day 2013 murder, when Steenkamp was shot and killed through the door of a locked bathroom cubicle inside Pistorius’s Tshwane home.

ALSO READ: DPP review whether murder was premeditated in shooting similar to Oscar Pistorius incident

Pistorius claimed he had mistaken his girlfriend for a burglar. In 2016, Pistorius was initially sentenced to six years in prison for culpable homicide.

Later, the charge was changed to murder and an additional 13 years was added to his sentence, following an appeal by the state for a longer prison sentence.

Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, said there was no set parole consideration date for Pistorius.

“At no point, will the Department of Correctional Services issue nor confirm a parole consideration date and month for an inmate as there are certain processes that must be followed,” Nxumalo said.

“All inmates in South Africa become eligible for parole consideration after serving the minimum required time. This does not guarantee parole placement but a privilege that must be earned following our prescripts and ultimately, the inmate’s readiness for social reintegration.”

ALSO READ: I am done with Oscar Pistorius – June Steenkamp

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DPP review whether murder was premeditated in shooting similar to Oscar Pistorius incident 3.2.2021
WATCH: Reeva Steenkamp’s family releases trailer of ‘tell-all’ documentary 21.8.2019
Hougie: I had nothing to do with Reeva anymore 29.4.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding as generation capacity recovers

Eish! Harvard astronomer says aliens visited us in 2017

General Homeless crew work hard to prevent Centurion river flooding

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition