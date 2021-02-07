News 7.2.2021 11:37 am

Two burnt bodies of children found in abandoned house in Pretoria

Reitumetse Mahope, Pretoria Rekord
Image for illustration: iStock

A case of murder has been opened at the Atteridgeville police station for further investigation.

Police are investigating the gruesome killing of two minors, who were found burnt in an abandoned building in Atteridgeville on Friday.

Constable Tumisang Moloto said the two bodies were believed to be female.

“Preliminary investigations show that the victims might have been minors, however, we still need to determine this through forensics,” said Moloto.

He said they were found at an abandoned building in extension 7.

“Local police were alerted by members of the community. Upon arrival, the bodies were found burnt beyond recognition,” Moloto said.

He appealed to residents with any information to come forward to assist the police with their investigation.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident will be investigated and no missing persons were reported,” he said.

Moloto said pathologist reports would further determine the age of the victims.

A case of murder has been opened at the Atteridgeville police station for further investigation.

This article first appeared on Pretoria Rekord and was republished with permission.

