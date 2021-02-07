News 7.2.2021 07:33 am

Watch: ‘We’re just trying to do our jobs’ – eNCA journo speaks after assault at Fish Hoek beach

Thapelo Lekabe
Watch: ‘We’re just trying to do our jobs’ – eNCA journo speaks after assault at Fish Hoek beach

eNCA reporter Monique Mortlock was allegedly assaulted for wearing a face mask during an anti-mask and lockdown protest on 6 February 2021 at Fish Hoek beach. Picture: Screenshot

Another journalist from Newzroom Afrika was also allegedly assaulted for not wearing a mask by one of the #WeAreMore protesters.

An eNCA reporter has taken to social media to share her dreadful experience at Fish Hoek beach, in the Western Cape after an anti-lockdown protester on Saturday allegedly assaulted her for wearing a face mask.

Monique Mortlock was at the beach to cover the anti-mask and lockdown protest organised by a group calling itself #WeAreMore. The protesters have called for an end to the government’s lockdown regulation on the mandatory wearing of masks in public.

It’s also understood the same group took part in last weekend’s protest at Muizenberg beach against the closure of beaches.

ALSO READ: Protesters frolic in the shallows of Muizenberg beach

According to a video posted by Mortlock on Twitter, one of the anti-lockdown protest organisers she tried to interview apparently complained that he could not hear her because she was wearing a mask. The man then proceeded to rip off the mask from her face.

“He then said he can’t hear me. I spoke louder [and] he said he can’t speak to people who wear masks. We told him, ‘sir, it’s the law we have to wear masks’. He then goes on to pull my mask from my face, ripping it off,” Mortlock said.

“I’m completely shocked. There were police offices around and law enforcement. Some kind residents from Fish Hoek were also around here to shout at him… he and my camera guy then got into a bit of a verbal altercation.

“My point is, we are just trying to do our jobs and this is what happens,” she added.

The man, believed to be in his forties, was arrested for assault and police were investigating the case.

Another journalist claims assault

Newzroom Afrika reporter Athi Mtongana was also allegedly assaulted for not wearing a mask by one of the #WeAreMore protesters.

She said a protester approached her and asked if she was part of the media. When she said yes, the woman allegedly told her “anyone wearing a mask supports paedophilia”.

She then threw Mtongana’s cell phone on the ground. The reporter said she will lay a criminal complaint with the police.

At the same time, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has condemned the attack on journalists, saying the behaviour is unacceptable.

“I strongly condemn the abuse of journalists by protesters at Fish Hoek beach today, as well as the complete disregard for Covid-19 regulations and the law. Every single person has a responsibility to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to important regulations, wearing our masks, and avoiding crowds and close contact.

“This is unacceptable behaviour which we stand firmly against. We live in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law is paramount, and we remain opposed to anyone breaking the law in our province,” the premier said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Iran to start Covid-19 vaccinations within week, says President Rouhani 6.2.2021
Coffin manufacturers under strain amid Covid-19 related deaths 6.2.2021
Four armed CIT robbery suspects flee with undisclosed amount of money 6.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance

Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears

Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon

Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition