Watch: ‘We’re just trying to do our jobs’ – eNCA journo speaks after assault at Fish Hoek beach

An eNCA reporter has taken to social media to share her dreadful experience at Fish Hoek beach, in the Western Cape after an anti-lockdown protester on Saturday allegedly assaulted her for wearing a face mask.

Monique Mortlock was at the beach to cover the anti-mask and lockdown protest organised by a group calling itself #WeAreMore. The protesters have called for an end to the government’s lockdown regulation on the mandatory wearing of masks in public.

It’s also understood the same group took part in last weekend’s protest at Muizenberg beach against the closure of beaches.

ALSO READ: Protesters frolic in the shallows of Muizenberg beach

According to a video posted by Mortlock on Twitter, one of the anti-lockdown protest organisers she tried to interview apparently complained that he could not hear her because she was wearing a mask. The man then proceeded to rip off the mask from her face.

“He then said he can’t hear me. I spoke louder [and] he said he can’t speak to people who wear masks. We told him, ‘sir, it’s the law we have to wear masks’. He then goes on to pull my mask from my face, ripping it off,” Mortlock said.

“I’m completely shocked. There were police offices around and law enforcement. Some kind residents from Fish Hoek were also around here to shout at him… he and my camera guy then got into a bit of a verbal altercation.

“My point is, we are just trying to do our jobs and this is what happens,” she added.

We are on Fish Hoek Beach to cover the #WeAreMore protest against lockdown. But one of the organisers just assaulted me, even with officers around us. He refuses to speak to me because I’m wearing a mask. @eNCA pic.twitter.com/BYx991Qmd0 — Monique Mortlock (@MoniqueMortlock) February 6, 2021

The man, believed to be in his forties, was arrested for assault and police were investigating the case.

[WATCH] One of the #EndLockdown demonstrators has been arrested. The group protested against closed beaches last week. pic.twitter.com/A4HKEFcD6v — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 6, 2021

Another journalist claims assault

Newzroom Afrika reporter Athi Mtongana was also allegedly assaulted for not wearing a mask by one of the #WeAreMore protesters.

She said a protester approached her and asked if she was part of the media. When she said yes, the woman allegedly told her “anyone wearing a mask supports paedophilia”.

She then threw Mtongana’s cell phone on the ground. The reporter said she will lay a criminal complaint with the police.

Protesters at Fish Hoek beach approached us & ask if we’re media. Told us that anyone wearing a mask supports paedophiles. Old lady proceeds to slap-off the phone from my hand. They’re here to protest against the lockdown. Like they did with the open beaches protest last week. pic.twitter.com/tNEu6T43xv — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) February 6, 2021

At the same time, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has condemned the attack on journalists, saying the behaviour is unacceptable.

“I strongly condemn the abuse of journalists by protesters at Fish Hoek beach today, as well as the complete disregard for Covid-19 regulations and the law. Every single person has a responsibility to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by adhering to important regulations, wearing our masks, and avoiding crowds and close contact.

“This is unacceptable behaviour which we stand firmly against. We live in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law is paramount, and we remain opposed to anyone breaking the law in our province,” the premier said.

3/3 This is unacceptable behavior, which we stand firmly against. We live in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law is paramount, and we remain opposed to anyone breaking the law in our province. — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) February 6, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.