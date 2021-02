Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is on Friday afternoon briefing parliament’s portfolio committee on health on the roll-out strategy for the Covid-19 vaccines.

This follows the arrival of one million shots from the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday.

The minister is expected to provide more details about how the vaccines are expected to be distributed across South Africa.

Watch proceedings of the committee below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.