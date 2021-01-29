News 29.1.2021 11:54 am

Zuma lauds the late Kemp J Kemp for defending him ‘under difficult conditions’

Citizen reporter
Jacob Zuma and Kemp J Kemp. Picture: Johann Hattingh/Beeld

Former president Jacob Zuma has paid tribute to his former lawyer, renowned advocate Kemp J Kemp, who died from complications related to Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Kemp was well-known for defending Zuma during his 2006 rape trial. He was also part of his legal team tackling 16 corruption, money laundering and fraud charges against the former statesman.

Zuma said he was devastated by Kemp’s passing and praised him for his professionalism, saying he represented him when it was unpopular to do so.

“I am indeed devastated by the sad news of the passing of Kemp J Kemp SC, a true professional who was able to perform his professional duties on my behalf regardless of the popular sentiment, even by those in the legal fraternity, that I do not deserve representation,” Zuma said in statement issued by the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

“I am grateful and hugely indebted to him for the professional sacrifices he made to represent me under testing and difficult conditions.”

Zuma added that Kemp’s commitment to justice for all would be the lesson and legacy he left for his colleagues in the judiciary and the legal fraternity.

“May God strengthen his family and let them know that great people never perish for they leave great lessons for us.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

