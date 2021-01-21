News 21.1.2021 03:19 pm

Ekurhuleni halts handover of RDP houses due to vandalism

The City of Ekurhuleni on Thursday said that financial costs had escalated as it repeatedly had to repair damages due to vandalism from the community.

The handing over of close to 483 housing units to Daveyton extension 14 dwellers has been halted due to repeated disruptions and vandalism by the community.

The allocation of houses to the beneficiaries, who were mainly backyard dwellers in Daveyton, has also been halted as they had been intimidated.

The allocation of houses to the beneficiaries, who were mainly backyard dwellers in Daveyton, has also been halted as they had been intimidated.

“The contractor will therefore hand over the site to security officials to prevent further vandalism of property, while the city intervenes to prepare for the resumption of the smooth allocation of stands,” said Nhlanhla Cebekhulu, spokesperson for the city.

Cebekhulu said the stands had title deeds and needed to be handed over to the beneficiaries, to secure their right of ownership

