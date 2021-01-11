Home Affairs’ Njabulo Nzuza to visit Lebombo border

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza is scheduled to visit the Lebombo border on Tuesday.

An increase in the number of travellers entering South Africa is expected and Nzuza will be doing an assessment of the port of entry.

This comes as pressure mounts at several of the country’s border posts, including Beitbridge in Limpopo and the Maseru-Ficksburg border with Lesotho. The worsening situation has seen Mozambican migrants walking for kilometres across the Lebombo mountains into SA.

Long queues and desperate attempts to enter South Africa have placed a huge strain on the country’s border posts, and additional Covid-19 screening protocols have worsened the wait at the country’s borders.

Last week, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that additional officials would be sent to key border posts, and that the South African Military Health Services would provide extra personnel.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

