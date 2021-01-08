Aviation authority CEO laments mask-less passengers during airport check

SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) chief executive officer Poppy Khoza tagged along with a team of inspectors as compliance checks at the country’s entry points continued with travellers returning from holidays.

On Friday, Khoza visited the OR Tambo, King Shaka, and Cape Town international airports to inspect and ensure the airports and airlines comply with applicable measures aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19.

“The second wave of Covid-19 is amongst us; hence we must ensure that we adhere to the regulations, directions and protocols as issued by government,” Khoza said.

Although there was compliance, Khoza conceded there were issues that needed improvement.

Conducted compliance inspections @ the 3 air ports of entry viz OR Tambo, King Shaka & Cape Town International Airports ✈️. As the Min of Transport had directed, airlines & airports have adjusted their schedules to operate within the curfew times. @MbalulaFikile @OfficialSACAA pic.twitter.com/6SBTaREtaL — poppy mhlungu-khoza (@poppy_khoza_) January 6, 2021

“Based on our observations having been to airports… there are areas that we observed that require improvement and the airport and airlines have committed to ensuring that they are indeed corrected.”

Khoza said some passengers arrived in South Africa without valid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and some did not comply with wearing face masks aboard flights.

“We have emphasised to the airlines the transport directions, do not permit the airline to board any passenger without valid PCR test,” she said.

She said passengers who did not wear face masks had been reported to the South African Police Service.

She urged passengers who were aware that they had tested positive for Covid-19 not to travel because testing was not done for domestic travel at SA’s airports.

