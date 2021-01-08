News 8.1.2021 05:01 pm

Aviation authority CEO laments mask-less passengers during airport check

Siyanda Ndlovu
Aviation authority CEO laments mask-less passengers during airport check

OR Tambo International Airport on 20 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

She urged passengers who were aware that they had tested positive for Covid-19 not to travel because testing was not done for domestic travel at SA’s airports.

SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) chief executive officer Poppy Khoza tagged along with a team of inspectors as compliance checks at the country’s entry points continued with travellers returning from holidays.

On Friday, Khoza visited the OR Tambo, King Shaka, and Cape Town international airports to inspect and ensure the airports and airlines comply with applicable measures aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19.

“The second wave of Covid-19 is amongst us; hence we must ensure that we adhere to the regulations, directions and protocols as issued by government,” Khoza said.

Although there was compliance, Khoza conceded there were issues that needed improvement.

“Based on our observations having been to airports… there are areas that we observed that require improvement and the airport and airlines have committed to ensuring that they are indeed corrected.”

Khoza said some passengers arrived in South Africa without valid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and some did not comply with wearing face masks aboard flights.

ALSO READ: Man held for possession of Ivermectin tablets at Durban airport

“We have emphasised to the airlines the transport directions, do not permit the airline to board any passenger without valid PCR test,” she said.

She said passengers who did not wear face masks had been reported to the South African Police Service.

She urged passengers who were aware that they had tested positive for Covid-19 not to travel because testing was not done for domestic travel at SA’s airports.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Nehawu worried over rising Covid-19 infections among front-line workers 8.1.2021
Limpopo MEC slams accusations of a bed shortage in the province 7.1.2021
ACDP calls for unbanning of Ivermectin as Covid-19 treatment 6.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mining industry in the dark over Act

Editorials Time for Trump to depart the stage

Editorials Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders

world soccer It’s official: Percy Tau to play for Brighton in the English Premier League

Business News US Capitol riot: what the markets show


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition