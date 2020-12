Crackdown on citizens’ Covid-19 slackness

International tourists are still welcome in the country as borders remain open under the new adjusted lockdown regulations, while businesses can only occupy 50% of their workspace – if they really have to. Members of the National Coronavirus Command Council explained the new regulations yesterday after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday the country would move to an adjusted Level 3 lockdown. This comes after a spike in infections, with South Africa now having more than one million cumulative Covid-19 cases. The 18 reopened border posts would remain open, with international flights restricted to only King Shaka, Cape Town International...

Members of the National Coronavirus Command Council explained the new regulations yesterday after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday the country would move to an adjusted Level 3 lockdown.

This comes after a spike in infections, with South Africa now having more than one million cumulative Covid-19 cases.

The 18 reopened border posts would remain open, with international flights restricted to only King Shaka, Cape Town International and OR Tambo International airports. Those travelling to the country need to show a negative Covid-19 test result to make it through the border.

“The president had said we are moving back to level 3. If you look at level 3, borders were opened but only 18 border posts,” home affairs department spokesman Siya Qoza said.

However, opening borders for tourists seemed pointless as travellers would be subject to the country’s restrictions, said economist Mike Schussler.

He said government could have found alternative options to combat the spread of the pandemic instead of further destroying an already devastated economy.

“There are other ways to do this. It’s simple. Police need to patrol beaches… and restaurants to ensure not more than 50 people are inside while allowing restaurants to provide full service.

“Borders and provincial borders should be opened but what is the use if people cannot swim [at beaches] or enjoy themselves in a restaurant. What is the use if they come here but can’t go kayaking or boating in a river or walk on the beach?”

Beaches in popular coastal areas are now closed until the rules are reviewed on 15 January, with the exception of the Northern Cape beaches as the province is not a hotspot.

Indoor and outdoor social gatherings are prohibited, including church and post-funeral gatherings, but casinos, restaurants, cinemas and museums could remain open until 8pm.

Businesses and companies are limited to only 50% of floor space for customers and staff, with strict protocols in place.

Not wearing a mask is now a criminal offence and those in violation will be arrested and fined, or sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

While the South African Medical Association welcomed the restrictions, some did not make sense, said chair Dr Angelique Coetzee. Criminally charging people not wearing masks would congest the criminal justice system and jails, she said.

