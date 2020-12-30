 
 
Melville New Year’s Day shooting victim on the mend

News 1 hour ago

Actor Mortimer Williams was shot in the kidney and suffered a bullet graze to the hip at Poppy’s restaurant.

Bernadette Wicks
30 Dec 2020
05:03:56 AM
Flowers and candles are pictured outside Poppy's in Melville on 2 January 2020, where two women were killed when a man opened fire in the early hours of 1 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

In the early hours of New Year’s Day 2020, a mass shooting at a busy Melville restaurant left Mortimer Williams in hospital with a bullet wound. A year later, the veteran South African actor says he’s recovering well and that the harrowing experience has given him a new outlook on life. “I see things totally differently after having come that close,” Williams said. “I know now how short life is.” The shooting took place at Poppy’s restaurant, at around 1am. It left two dead and six – among them Williams – injured. To date, no arrests have been made. Williams,...

