Preliminary festive season road safety statistics to be released on Tuesday – Fikile Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the transport department lead a road safety campaign in Durban to combat the high festive season fatalities rates in our roads.

The campaign previous stop was Mlazi Mega City to Kwa Mashu, KwaZulu-Natal talking the Arrive Alive 24/7 Waya Waya Campaign and their campaign Hoot for Life initiative. The minister wants drivers around the country to sound their hooters every midday in the name of road safety.

Today I joined the KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Mr Sihle Zikalala leading an integrated road safety campaign and inspections of various establishments in Durban. Hoot For Life Arrive Alive campaign forms part of the intensified 365-days “Waya-Waya” Arrive Alive campaign. pic.twitter.com/9jk3lCwhK6 — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 20, 2020

Speaking to the media, the minister said they have been reports of terrible road accidents in Limpopo but preliminary figures will be released on Tuesday, 22 December.

Asked how has the public received the Hoot for Life initiative he answered: “The biggest contributor to the road fatalities is pedestrians, that is why we are in the townships because we tend to ignore people here. On the road the message has been magnificent, people are doing the right thing and most of them have been driving during the day as we have encouraged people not to drive at night.

“Others are driving at night because they are drinking, they drinking and driving and because they think there is no law enforcement.”

Mbalula added there will be traffic officials present on many roads, roadblocks “everywhere” and will deal with those breaking the law.

“South Africans all around have given us the thumbs up and telling us we are doing the right thing. ”

