Tragic end to search for missing Kruger Park ranger Checkers Mashego

Just one day shy of a month after Checkers Mashego, a ranger in the Kruger National Park (KNP) went missing, his family has received devastating news.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) have been searching for Mashego since November, when he disappeared in the Stolsnek section of the park.

“The search was intensified as soon as we realised he was missing – we had a task team that came in which was the SAPS with the K9 unit and our ranger corps that have been moving through that area,” said SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla on Friday.

“They eventually had to move [the search] outside as they could find no traces, but yesterday some specialised rangers went into the area,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon, the rangers found human remains and equipment believed to have belonged to Mashego. The remains have been taken in for analysis.

“The family have been informed of this development and are being supported,” said Phaahla on Friday afternoon.

“Investigation teams from the SAPS [South African Police Service] and the environmental crime investigation unit are combing the area for any possible clues to assist them in their investigations.”

The SAPS’s Colonel Donald Mdhluli confirmed on Friday afternoon that a probe was underway to determine what has transpired in the hopes that it will reveal details about how the victim disappeared.

Minister of Environmental Affairs, Barbara Creecy, and the chief executive officer (CEO) of SANParks, Fundisile Mketeni, have expressed their condolences for Mashego’s family.

