Protesters at Engen refinery demand answers over explosion

Dozens of protesters from South Durban communities were picketing outside the Engen oil refinery in Bluff, Durban, on Wednesday morning.

The protest followed a massive explosion on 4 December, which left several people injured. Environmental activists said communities said they were paying the cost of Engen with their lives.

Protesters were demanding to be allowed onto the Engen premises to hand over a memorandum of demands from the community. Residents in the area said poor maintenance and environmental irresponsibility by the company constantly put their lives at risk.

“This is the start of a bigger fight we are still going to have,” one protester shouted.

