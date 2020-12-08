Festive season a ‘valley of death’, says Ramaphosa

South Africans are about to walk into a “valley’ of ‘deaths” said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon in reference to Covid-19 infections.

The president was speaking as leader of the ruling ANC following its three-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting held since the weekend.

Ramaphosa called on all structures of the party to take part in spreading awareness of the gravity of the situation, warning that the country was on the brink of second wave of Covid-19 cases.

“We call for each of us to commit to adhering to the Covid-19 regulations.

“We have been stressing that we are about to enter the most dangerous period that we now face, which is the festive season. It looks like we are looking through the valley of great infection numbers and that valley could also lead to be accompanied by death.”

Ramaphosa called on civilians to avoid super-spreader events such as parties as the festive season went into full swing.

