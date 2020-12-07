WATCH: How the matric rage parties turned into super spreader events

Video footage from the matric Rage Festival “superspreader” event showed dancing, shouting in song, and poor social distancing, as some teens hugged and partied with their masks sitting below their chins despite Covid-19 regulations.

The matric party held at the weekend was flagged as a super spreader event by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who called on those who attended the events across the country to quarantine for 10 days after several tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the organisers of the event in Ballito, regulations and protocols were put in place, including daily pre-screening, paperless tickets, cashless payment methods, daily temperature checks, a no-touch policy on arrival and at bars, and a Covid-19 compliance officer at all events.

But footage showed otherwise. In videos shared on Instagram by some attendees, the event looked like a pre-pandemic party with flowing drinks, performances, dancing and singing, and no signs of social distancing.

Rage tickets were only available to be purchased by individuals aged 8 years or older.

Watch the Rage videos below:

How the matric rage parties turned into super spreader events https://t.co/jwfsepL3HO Video: Instagram. pic.twitter.com/eoSABavFuG — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) December 7, 2020

DJs were also captured playing their sets without wearing masks.

Not only did attendees test positive, but four staff working for suppliers were also infected, the organisers said.

“As such, we have sent several alerts directly to all attendees and their legal guardians they provided as next of kin and have supplied all contact tracing information to the department of health,” they said.

All Rage Festivals planned for the remainder of the year and early next year have subsequently been postponed indefinitely following the outbreak.

Communication would soon be issued for ticket holders to receive their refund.

